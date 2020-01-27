Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is seeking coaches in several communities to ensure that girls will have an opportunity to participate in their empowerment program this season.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, youth development program that aims to inspire girls in grades 3-5 to be joyful, healthy and confident. The 10-week program teaches critical life skills, encourages personal development, and fosters team building and community service. Volunteer coaches utilize a psychology-based curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.
Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin serves girls at more than 70 sites in Baraboo, Cross Plains, Cottage Grove, Deforest, Edgerton, Lake Mills, Lodi, Madison, McFarland, Middleton, Monona, Monroe, New Glarus, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage, Sun Prairie, Stoughton, Verona, Waunakee and Watertown.
Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons to small teams of girls during practices held twice weekly after school for 90 minutes. The program culminates with the girls creating and executing a community impact project and completing a celebratory 5K event.
This season, practices will begin during the week of March 23, and the Girls on the Run 5K will be held on Saturday, June 6, in Middleton
Coaches can be of any gender and can be parents, school staff or community members. Applicants must complete a background check and online and in-person training sessions. Coach registration is now open.
For more information or to sign up to coach, visit www.girlsontherunscwi.org/coach.
