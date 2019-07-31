Thursday, Aug. 1
8 a.m., Cottage Grove communitywide garage sales. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., food tent at Ace Hardware parking lot, West Cottage Grove Road and Main Street. Sponsored by the Cottage Grove Lioness Club.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blooming Butterflies exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 11, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
10:30-11 a.m., stories, music, puppets, rhymes and fingerplays for children birth through 24 months, Monona Public Library. Free. No registration required.
6 p.m., Music in the Grove, free family-friendly outdoor music performance series. Food options available from volunteer groups and local businesses. Dublin Park, Cottage Grove.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring Front Porch String Band (ukuleles), Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. Tour the Dean House for $3 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2
8 a.m., Cottage Grove communitywide garage sales. Sponsored by the Cottage Grove Lioness Club.
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., brat and corn feed (also serving hot dogs, chili dogs, chips, soda), Market Place Shopping Center, sponsored by Cottage Grove Area Historical Society. Free delivery on orders of $20or more, call 886-6108.
4-5:30 p.m., Tween and Teen Hangout: Star Lamps. Free. Monona Public Library.
Saturday, Aug. 3
8 a.m., Cottage Grove communitywide garage sales. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., food tent at Ace Hardware parking lot, West Cottage Grove Road and Main Street. Sponsored by the Cottage Grove Lioness Club.
Sunday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Monday, Aug. 5
6-7:30 p.m., Science is Fun family night, Monona Public Library. All ages. Space is limited. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
9:30-10 a.m., storytime, birth through 5 years, no registration needed. Monona Public Library.
10:15-10:45 a.m., storytime, 10-36 months with adult caregiver, no registration needed. Monona Public Library.
11-11:30 a.m., Music Makers, ages 1-5, Monona Public Library. Space is limited. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Thursday, Aug. 8
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blooming Butterflies exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 11, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madizson. $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
5:30 p.m., ice cream social sponsored by the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive.
6-9 p.m., Music on the Lake series with Kelsey Miles, East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Tickets at https://musiconthelakemonona.com.
7 p.m., Back Porch Concert featuring Down from the Hills Bluegrass Band, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive.
Saturday, Aug. 10
10:30-11:30 a.m., STEAM Saturday, Monona Public Library. Kindergarten through grade 5. Free. No registration required.
1-3:30 p.m., Tech Tutoring with Dan, 30-minute session, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Sunday, Aug. 11
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blooming Butterflies exhibit ends today, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
5-7:30 p.m., National Night Out Against Crime, Winnequah Park. Free. Sponsored by Monona police, and parks and recreation departments. Games, demonstrations, vehicles, helicopters, K-9 officer, bouncy houses, food carts.
5-7:30 p.m., Friends of the Monona Senior Center Summer Concert Series, Winnequah Park. Food carts available. Music by Lynda & The Zeros begins at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
10-11:30 a.m., Monona Area Memory Café, a supportive environment to do an activity, socialize and enjoy a snack, for individuals who experience memory loss and their caregivers, sponsored by Heritage Monona, at Monona Public Library.
1:30-2:30 p.m., Pokemon Go and Wizards Unite Club. Children younger than must be accompanied by an adult. Waiver required. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Thursday, Aug. 15
1-3 p.m., life size board games, ages 6-17, Monona Public Library.
6 p.m., Music in the Grove, free family-friendly outdoor music performance series. Food options available from volunteer groups and local businesses. Dublin Park, Cottage Grove.
7-9:15 p.m., Kids From Wisconsin, with selections from Monona Grove High School show choir Silver Connection. Concert at the high school. $15 adults, $13 for students and seniors. Tickets available by calling 235-8298 or visiting seatyourself.biz/mghs.
Friday, Aug. 16
7-9:15 p.m., Kids From Wisconsin, with selections from Monona Grove High School show choir Silver Connection. Concert at the high school. $15 adults, $13 for students and seniors. Tickets available by calling 235-8298 or visiting seatyourself.biz/mghs.
Saturday, Aug. 17
1-3:30 p.m., Tech Tutoring with Dan, 30-minute session, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Sunday, Aug. 18
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
10-11 a.m., senior veterans group to share experiences and spend time with other veterans, Aster Assisted Living (Cottage Grove room), 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. For more information, call Katie Drea at 333-9306.
Thursday, Aug. 22
2-4 p.m., Workforce Meridian at Garver Feed Mill, 3421 Garver Green, Madison. Learn about innovative trends in Wisconsin’s workforce development scene. Speakers Rachel Neill, founder of Carex Consulting Group, and Mark Schroeder, human resources strategist at Organic Valley. Sponsored by Monona East Side Business Alliance. Registration required. Complete details can be found athttps://mononaeastside.com/2019-workforce-meridian-at-garver.
4 p.m., Monona East Side Business Alliance Business After 4, networking and tours at Garver Feed Mill, 3421 Garver Green, Madison. Registration required. Complete details can be found athttps://mononaeastside.com/2019-workforce-meridian-at-garver.
6-9 p.m., Music on the Lake series with Wheelhouse, East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive. Tickets at https://musiconthelakemonona.com.
