Considering there were 484 varsity runners competing, the Monona Grove High School boys and girls’a cross-country teams ended up with some good finishes at the Saturday, Sept. 28, Midwest Invitational at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
The girls ended with a 10th-place finish out of 35 teams with junior Peighton Nelson as the first Silver Eagle runner to cross the finish in 33rd place with a time of 20:04.2. Junior Teal Coil-Otto was close behind in 35th with a time of 20:08.3.
Also joining the 20-minute club was freshman Madeline Hogan, whose time of 20:35.7 was good enough for 55th place, and sophomore Allison Yundt, who completed the 5000-meter course in 20:41.2.
Senior Vanessa Thomas ended 96th in 21:18.7, junior Acacia Holmquist was 106th in 21:29.5, and senior Megan Hoberg took 160th in 22:11.5.
The girls team had 269 team points, just six behind ninth-place Divine Savior Holy Angels.
Hinsdale Central from Illinois won the event with 85 team points as four of its runners finished in the top nine. Junior Kate Kopotic of Sun Prairie was the winner with a time of 18:35.5.
Junior Eli Traeder had the best finish for the MG boys team, which ended 12th with 355 points. Traeder was 55th with a time of 16:59.2 with teammate junior Ayden Gnewuch ending up 66th in 17:11.9 and sophomore Jacob Anderson taking 73rd in 17:16.9.
The 84th spot belonged to MG junior Nicholas Haberli, who had a time of 17:21.6, just ahead of his teammate, senior Ethan Frydenlund, who took 86th place in 17:22.1.
Junior Kevin Keaveny ended 110th, and senior Joseph Byrne III was 176th.
Madison La Follette had the lowest number of team points with 106, only six fewer than second-place Green Bay Preble.
Senior Alex Vance of Oconomowoc was the top individual finisher with a time of 15:28.8
The boys and girls teams compete Saturday, Oct. 5, in an invitational at Stoughton with the first race beginning at 9 a.m.
Westfield Classic Invite
Four MG girls runners finished in top 18 as the Silver Eagles grabbed second place at Westfield High School.
Monona Grove’s 81 team points was just four more than first-place Mosinee.
Hogan had the best time for the Silver Eagles as she took fourth place in 21:41.81. Thomas took 14th in 22:36.07, junior Anya Schmidt was 16th in 23:02.49, and sophomore Elena Kozich took 18th in 23:14.24.
Sophomore Lindsey Poels took 33rd position with a time of 24:15.02, and senior Jade Haase grabeed 49th in 25:15.67.
Sophomore Abby Bartel of Weyauwega-Fremont was the race winner with a time of 19:53.53. She was the only runner to complete the course in under 20 minutes.
The boys team nosed out Pardeeville and Columbus to finish in sixth place with 175 team points. Berlin had the lowest score with 68 followed by Weyauwega-Fremont with 84.
Junior Daniel Robbins had the best finish for MG as his time of 19:54.97 was good enough for 31st place in 19:54.97. Two Silver Eagles finished close behind and back to back as sophomore Eli Kuzma was 34th in 19:56.76 and senior Riley Geil was 35th in 20:05.96.
Junior Steven Koopmans took 47th in 20:41.10, and sophomore Drew Sengos ended 49th in 20:46.77. Juniors Lucas Maertz and Ben Curtis were 59th and 60th, respectively.
Garrett Dolan of Assumption was the race winner with a time of 16:29.78.
