Diabetes Alert Day, sponsored by the American Diabetes Association, is promoted on and around the fourth Tuesday every March. It is a “wake-up call” asking the American public to take the Diabetes Risk Test to find out if they are at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.
Because this disease is increasing by large numbers yearly, the Wisconsin Lions Foundation and local Lions and Lioness Clubs are promoting Diabetes Alert Day throughout Wisconsin.
The Cottage Grove Lions Club is participating in this event.
Information on diabetes will be available March 16-31 at Bank of Sun Prairie, Monona State Bank and Wisconsin Bank and Trust, all in Cottage Grove. An information booth will be available from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Piggly Wiggly in Cottage Grove.
Information about the risk of developing diabetes, prediabetes and preventing diabetes will be available.
Anyone unable to stop in for this information can still take the diabetes risk test at www.diabetes.org/risk-test.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 30.3 million people (9.4 percent of the population) in the United States have diabetes, An estimated 23 million have been diagnosed, and another 86 million have prediabetes. The estimated total of direct and indirect costs of diabetes each year is $245 billion.
Prediabetes is a health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. More than one out of three Americans have prediabetes, and 90 percent do not know they have it. Prediabetes puts a person at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Prediabetes is diagnosed with a blood test.
If you have prediabetes, losing a small amount of weight if you are overweight and getting regular physical activity can lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
A small amount of weight is 5-7 percent of your body weight. Regular physical activity means getting at least 150 minutes of brisk walking or similar activity a week. This can be divided into 30 minutes five days a week.
