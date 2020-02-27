Summit Credit Union, with headquarters in Cottage Grove and branches throughout the Dane County, was among 14 recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award.
Gov. Tony Evers recently honored the individuals, businesses, and organizations in a ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
“Financial literacy training is something we all need throughout our lives from elementary school to the workplace to retirement,” Evers said. “The dedication of these individuals and groups to help the people of Wisconsin become financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable.”
The recipients were selected by the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy from the nominations submitted for consideration. Criteria weighed during the screening process included innovative implementation, demonstrated measurable results, collaboration with partners and whether the effort was focused on needs-based groups.
Summit Credit Union was among the winners in the Legacy Category.
The Legacy Award is given to an organization, business, or individual whose purpose and heritage is ingrained in sustained financial literacy and capability. This lifetime recognition is intended to be conferred once to the recipients.
