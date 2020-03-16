To the editor,
Prison reform is one of the biggest issues we face today within our nation. With almost 3 million people currently incarcerated in state and federal prisons, the United States is leading the world in incarceration rates, most of them for small crimes such as drug possession. Not only is the number of people we have incarcerated a problem, but the racial disparity between the amount of white and black people imprisoned. About one out of every three black people will experience some type of incarceration within their lifetime, while one out of every 15 whites are likely to experience some type of incarceration. As a country, we need to figure out how to solve the racial differences and the number of people incarcerated in our prisons.
Noah Walker
Madison
