Nearly four years after PCBs were discovered in the ground near the northern lagoon in Winnequah Park, crews with Homburg Contractors are removing the contaminated sediment.
Brad Bruun, project manager for the city of Monona, said that while the removal of the contaminated soil is the top priority, officials decided to perform other work in the area at the same time.
“In addition to the removal and remediation, there will also be some flood prevention work and bank remediation,” he said.
The lagoon was the site of a landfill in the 1940s.
“The PCBs were found in the sediment in part of the lagoon – not the water itself – and some in the sediment of the bank of the lagoon,” Bruun said. “About 4 feet of sediment has piled up in the area.”
PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are industrial products or chemicals.
These chemicals were banned in the United States in 1979 due to them potentially having negative impacts on human and environmental health.
For 50 years prior to the ban, the chemicals were used in coolants and lubricants in transformers, electrical insulators, capacitors and electric appliances such as television sets or refrigerators. Waste from the manufacturing process that contained PCBs was often placed in dump sites or landfills.
The dredging project will remove the sediment down to what is called the parent soil, the original level before sediment started to accumulate.
Dan Stephany, director of public works, said restoration work to the shoreline will include riprap, boulders and vegetation, the installation of limestone steps, and improving fish habitat and access for fishing.
The project includes rehabilitating the shorelines as well as cleaning up the drainage ditch along the northernmost reach of the lagoon. It will also address cleaning up around two stormwater outfalls that feed into the lagoon.
The stormwarter swale, instead of allowing for the smooth flowing of water, is clogged with weeds, branches and sediment, Bruun said.
This dredging project began at the end of July is expected to be completed in November.
“All of the restoration may not be completed by that time, but the lagoon itself will be done,” Bruun said.
Homburg Contractors was hired as the contractor for the project, after it offered a low bid of $726,915.
The city’s capital improvement budget included $846,600 for the project.
