A house in the Town of Cottage Grove was destroyed by fire the evening of Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Cottage Grove Fire Department was called to a home in the 2500 block of Highway MN at 9:16 p.m. and found the two-story, single-family home full engulfed with flames. Heavy smoke and fire was showing on all sides.
Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Cambridge, Deerfield, Marshall, McFarland, Monona, Stoughton and Sun Prairie. Deer-Grove and Marshall EMS provided rehab and care for firefighters. Crews remained on scene for several hours extinguishing the fire.
Residents of the home were not home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters reported.
The structure is considered a total loss, but the estimated value loss is unavailable at this time. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Cottage Grove Fire Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the cause.
