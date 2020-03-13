In response to Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration of a public health emergency in Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Dane County Farmers’ Market (DCFM) board of directors and staff are cancelling the Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill, originally scheduled to take place from8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14.
With an estimated indoor market attendance of 1,500 patrons weekly, the DCFM is following the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ recommendation to cancel or postpone all events where 250 or more people gather.
Only the March 14 market is being cancelled. DCFM staff will continue to monitor the situation regarding future markets.
The DCFM has never previously cancelled a market in its 48-year history.
