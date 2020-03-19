The Monona City Council on Monday, March 16, agreed to hire the local Monona nonprofit firm Development for Conservation (D4C), led by David Allen, to assist the city in conducting a capital campaign feasibility study for the potential purchase of the San Damiano property on Monona Drive.
The purpose of Allen’s work will be to determine the feasibility of raising private and public funds for the purchase of the property as a public open space. Specifically, Allen will produce a fundraising feasibility study report and develop a capital campaign plan.
Allen’s fee will not exceed $14,300, and the work will be completed by June 19.
Previously,, the property owner, St. Nobert Abbey of De Pere, reached an understanding with the city to provide a four-month window for the city to determine if there is a community coalition interested in purchasing the property.
“We believe that understanding the fundraising feasibility for a campaign to purchase the property is our next best step,” Mayor Mary O’Connor said. “Mr. Allen’s expertise in the local fundraising arena will be a major asset to us during the next three months.”
Allen has more than 30 years of experience in annual fundraising, major gift development, communications and marketing to the consulting practice, including 13 years for Nature Conservancy chapters in Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin, and nine years in senior management of the Wisconsin-based Sand County Foundation.
The city’s intent in this fundraising feasibility study is to reach out broadly in the community and area to determine what, if any, financial partners may be interested in working with the city to purchase the property to maintain open green space and the existing Frank Allis house.
Alders emphasized again they are not interested in the city being the sole financial contributor to acquiring the property, but rather serving as an intermediary to determine if a collaborative partnership of stakeholders could be formed to pursue a purchase agreement with the Abbey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.