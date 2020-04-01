Cheaper costs than anticipated resulted in the purchase of a second truck for the Cottage Grove Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
Last month, trustees agreed to spend $42,680 on a second vehicle, while still realizing a savings from other equipment purchases of $21,511.47.
In accordance with the village’s capital plan, the department budgeted $122,000 for the purchase of a zero-turn replacement mower, a sidewalk snow removal machine and a tractor with attachments.
After making some adjustments to the purchases, the total cost of the equipment was $57,808.53, a savings of $64,191.47.
The zero-turn mower had a cost of $20,573.60 on a budget of $25,000. The estimated price increase was less than expected.
The purchase of the sidewalk snow removal machine, budgeted at $25,000, was cancelled, and the department instead bought a combination lawn tractor with the snow removal machine. The department budgeted $7,000 for the lawn tractor and spent $21,026.78 on the combination piece of equipment.
Another $65,000 was budgeted for the tractor with attachments. The anticipated purchase was downsized from the original estimate due to changing usage needs, and the department received $10,000 on a trade-in for a smaller tractor. The final cost ended up at $16,208.15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.