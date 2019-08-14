To the editor,
In a recent letter to the editor, we were informed of TDS plans to install fiber optics and small towers in front of every yard in Monona. It turns out that fiber optics and towers are necessary for rolling out 5G. Compared to 3G and 4G, which we currently use for our cellphones, 5G is a completely different animal. The amount and kind of radiation is considered by experts to be extremely dangerous to all life forms in its path. This extremely dangerous radiation will be pouring out in every direction from the TDS towers in your very own front yard.
No communications company has ever performed a test to ensure safety of 5G. Democrats and Republicans widely supported fast tracking bills that force local communities to install this nightmare technology with absolutely no critical news coverage. Please read what scientists say about the dangers of 5G, and call your politicians and/or attend your next city council meeting. Thank you.
Sean Day
Monona
