The Cottage Grove Fire Department recently acquired a new battery-powered Holmatro Combi Tool to be used to assist with extrications at the scene of motor vehicle accidents.
As the name suggests, this multifunctional tool can do the work of two with both spreading and cutting capabilities in one compact, lightweight package.
With the acquisition of the Combi Tool, the fire department now has three sets of extrication tools. The two older sets consist of a separate gas-powered hydraulic pumps with hoses to run separate cutting and spreading tools. The new battery-powered tool will give firefighters the capability to begin extrications immediately upon arrival while the gas-powered tools will continue to be utilized as backups when necessary.
The purchase price for this piece of equipment was close to $13,000. The purchase was made without taxpayer dollars by utilizing two anonymous donations totaling $10,000. The remaining $3,000 came from proceeds raised during this year’s Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival.
To donate in support of the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department, write to Chief@CottageGroveFire.org to learn how to help. The Cottage Grove Fire Department is a nonprofit organization, and all donations are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.