Three athletes had top-five finishes in all-around scoring but the Monona Grove gymnastics team didn’t have enough points to get past Waunakee/DeForest on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Madison Turners building.
Waunakee/DeForest ended with 130.000 points with MG finishing with 119.600.
For the Silver Eagles, junior Ellie Van Veghel finished third in all-around scoring with 30.700 after a 7.850 in the vault, 7.450 in the uneven bars, 7.800 in the balance beam and 7.600 in the floor exercise.
Freshman Kat Roberts was right behind Van Veghel in fourth place with 30.000 after 7.850 in the vault, 7.000 in the uneven bars, 7.600 in the balance beam and 7.550 in the floor exercise.
Sophomore Shae Donelan ended fifth in the all-around after an 8.450 in the floor exercise and ending in a three-way tie with Van Veghel and Roberts for fifth in the vault with 7.850.
Ashley Domask was first and Lexi Burgard second for Waunakee/DeForest in the all-around scoring.
Domask scored first in three events with a 9.000 in the floor exercise,7.800 in the uneven bars and 8.200 in the vault. Domask tied Van Veghel for third in the balance beam. Burgard ended with 31.650 points.
Monona Grove’s next event is the Badger Conference meet Saturday, Feb. 22, at Waunakee. Competition begins at 10 a.m.
