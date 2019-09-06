Aster Assisted Living in Cottage Grove will celebrate Assisted Living Week, Sept. 8-14, with activities each weekday. All events are open to the public.
Bingo will be played at 1:30 p.m. Monday, and the Henry Vilas Zoo’s Zoo to You program will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Tom and Ginny Olson from Fevolden Farms will tell you all there is to know about alpaca farms at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
On Sept. 12, cookie decorating will be offered at 10 a.m., and from 1:30-4 p.m. Sept. 13, enjoy happy hour and an open house with music by Char Nelson.
Aster is located at 139 E. Reynolds St.
