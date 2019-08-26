The Cottage Grove dementia friendly team will host a neighborhood Memory Café from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 Highway AB.
For individuals with dementia or other mild cognitive impairment and their caregiver or friend, the café is a social gathering place where common interests are shared and refreshments are served in a caring, stress-free environment.
For more information, call the Alzheimer’s Association of South Central Wisconsin at 203-8500 or Georgia Punswick at 839-4426. Reservations are not necessary.
