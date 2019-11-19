Residents in the Town of Cottage Grove will get their chance to share their views on the proposed 2020 budget at a special meeting early next month.
General fund revenues are projected to increase 7.69 percent to $2.62 million, while expenses are expected to decline 2.09 percent to $3.29 million. However, this would still leave the general fund with a negative balance of $670,509.
Income from property sales, proceeds from debt and Liberty Cemetery revenue will total $556,575, leaving a deficit of $113,934, which will be taken from the fund balance to balance the 2020 budget.
Treasurer Deb Abel said the fund balance money will be split with $103,100 taken from the Pleasant Springs Fire Fund and $10,834 from the Future Park Expense Fund.
Abel said there will be new park playground equipment installed next year, which also accounts for the increase in the Culture, Education, Recreation account from $9,000 in 2019 to $45,000 in 2020.
State transportation aid will increase about $30,000, and state aid in lieu of collecting personal property tax will increase another $35,000, she said.
Expenses for the public works department will decrease more than $510,000 (29.31 percent) in 2020. That’s because the improvements to North Star Road were completed in 2019. That road project will also account for a large decline in proceeds from debt of $392,000 (43.65 percent), but other road projects and public works equipment will keep that fund at $506,000 next year.
Overall, the tax levy will increase from $1.55 million to $1.63 million, and the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value will increase from $3.91 to $4.09.
A meeting of the electors will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the town hall to discuss the proposed budget. The Cottage Grove Town Board will meet immediately after that gathering to adopt a budget.
