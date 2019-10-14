Thursday, Oct. 17, through Saturday, Oct. 19
6:30-9:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Friday, Oct. 18
5-7:30 p.m., fish fry, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Monona, carryout available at 4:30 p.m. Carryout $12 single, $34 bucket. Dine in $13 adults, $6 children 4-12. Beer, wine and soda additional cost.
Saturday, Oct. 19
8 a.m. to noon, free winter automobile inspections for those 55 and older, Meineke Car Care Center, 222 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove. Appointments required. Call George Punswich at 839-4426. Sponsored by Cottage Grove TRIAD, Cottage Grove Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
4-9 p.m., Field of Screams, New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. Trunk-or-treat and not-so-scary walks on the trial, 4-5:30 p.m.; scary walks on the trail, 7-9 p.m. Free admission. Sandwiches, beverages and snacks available for purchase.
Sunday, Oct. 20
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 26
6:30-9:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Monday, Oct. 21
7:30 p.m., high school orchestra concert, Monona Grove High School.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
9:30-11 a.m., Cottage Grove Memory Café, social gathering for those with early onset dementia and their caregivers, Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 Highway AB. For individuals with dementia or other mild, cognitive impairment and their caregiver or friend, the café is a social gathering place where common interests are shared and refreshments are served in a caring, stress-free environment. Call the Alzheimer’s Association of South Central Wisconsin at 203-8500 or Georgia Punswick at 839-4426. Reservations are not needed.
Thursday, Oct. 24
3:30-7 p.m., fall book fair, Taylor Prairie School. Proceeds benefit the school library.
Friday, Oct. 25
5:30-7:30 p.m., free fall fest, children’s activities and a costume parade, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona.
Saturday, Oct. 26
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Sunday, Oct. 27
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
4-6 p.m., trunk or treat, photo booth, supper for all, candy, games, prizes. Free. Abiding Shepherd Church, 406 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove.
Monday, Oct. 28
3:30-7 p.m., fall book fair, Taylor Prairie School. Proceeds benefit the school library.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
6:30-8:30 p.m., training session on how to survive an active killer incident. Presented by Cottage Grove Police Officer Jessica Helgeland at New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.
Monday, Nov. 4
1-6 p.m., blood drive, Flynn Hall, 116 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. Sponsored by Cottage Grove Lions Club and American Red Cross. For an appointment, call 839-5448 or 800-733-2767. Walk-ins welcome.
6 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meeting, Tully’s II, Monona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.