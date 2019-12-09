Just about everyone on the Monona Grove High School hockey team got his name into the scorebook Dec. 7 when the Silver Eagles played the Thunder, a Kenosha-based co-op.
MG scored seven times in the first period and five more in the second to crush the Thunder 15-0. The win improved the Silver Eagles overall mark to 2-0.
Brandon Churches scored four goals, including the first two with less than eight minutes gone in the game. Sebastian Karns-Bingham tallied three times, and Trevor Ogden, Triton Karns-Bingham and Keaton Straka scored twice. Others scoring goals included Teige Cruz and Gavin Poutsch. Brady Moriva had three assists, and Cruz and Sebastian Karns-Bingham and Triton Karns-Bingham had two. Others earning helpers included Pautsch, Straka, Hans Rasmussen, Sam Suski, Ethan Johnson and Dylan Genschaw.
The Silver Eagles did not have a power-play goal but scored four times shorthanded.
MG goalie Andrew Gilbertson had an easy game with just three saves. Three Thunder goalies combined to make 56 saves.
The Silver Eagles return to the ice Saturday, Dec. 14, with a Badger South Conference game against Madison Edgewood at LaBahn Arena on the UW-Madison campus. Faceoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
MG 3, Milton 1
Sebastian Karns-Bingham broke a 1-1 tie in the third period with his second goal of the night as the Silver Eagles slipped past Milton 3-1 in the Dec. 5 season opener at Madison’s Hartmeyer Arena.
Monona Grove was shorthanded five minutes into the third period after a minor head contact penalty when Karns-Bingham directed a shot past Red Hawks goalie Luke Grote off an assist from Churches to give MG a 2-1 lead.
Milton had two power-play chances in the final 4:30 of regulation but Gilbertson and Silver Eagles defenders stopped any final offensive rushes.
Johnson guaranteed the win with an even-strength, empty-net goal with 1:13 remaining.
For the first game of the season, MG head coach Dave Kinsler said he thought his team played well, but some improvements are needed.
“We had some good Grade A goal-scoring opportunities we did not take advantage of, but their goalie is decent and does a nice job,” Kinsler said. “I think they showed good heart and good soul, and they worked hard.”
Karns-Bingham gave MG a 1-0 at 11:49 of the first period on the power play as Churches earned the assist. The Red Hawks tied the game midway through the second period on an even-strength goal by Storm Cook.
Grote saved 45 shots in net for the Red Hawks, and Gilbertson made 19 saves.
“Gilby did a nice job and he played the puck well,” Kinsler said. “That one goal they had, he didn’t control the rebound well, but we had a couple of defensive breakdowns along with that. That was our only real bad spot in the game.”
