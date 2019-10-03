Morgan Heilman and Brianna Back won two individual events and both participated on two winning relay teams as the Monona Grove High School girls swimming team defeated Watertown 128-41 in a Badger South Conference dual Oct. 1.
Heilman was victorious in the 200-freestyle with a time of 2:07.66 and the 100-butterfly in 1:05.29.
Back took wins in the 200-individual medley (2:20.67) and the 500-freestyle (5:46.61).
In the 200-medley relay, Back and Heilman teamed with Mary O’Malley and Liv Seymour to win the race in 1:59.69. Back and Heilman also participated in the 400-freestyle relay with Tara Pysher and Seymour and ended up winners with a time of 3:56.32.
The 200-freestyle relay also belonged to the Silver Eagles as O’Malley, Seymour, Sarah Townsend and Pysher took first in 1:49.25.
Other MG winners included Townsend in the 100-freestyle (1:03.04), Jenna Russell in the 100-backstroke (1:10.89) and O’Malley in the 100-backstroke (1:15.82).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.