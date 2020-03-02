Last season was a banner year for the Monona Grove High School gymnastics as Peyton Jenks-Recker won the WIAA Division 2 state title in the vault. The Silver Eagles took fourth place in the Mount Horeb sectionals with better than 130 points.
In 2019-20, a new crop of young athletes joined the Silver Eagles, many with very little or no experience at gymnastics. No team members qualified for the state tournament, as MG finished in fifth place among eight teams Feb. 27 at Mount Horeb.
The Silver Eagles had a total 119.300 points, .150 more than sixth-place Sauk Prairie.
Mount Horeb took first with 143.450 points followed by Waupun with 134.4250 and River Valley/Barneveld with 129.275.
Junior Ellie Van Veghel was Monona Grove’s best in all-around scoring with 30.600 points. Her best event was the floor exercise where she finished in a three-way tie for 17th with an 8.200 She also recorded an 8.150 in the vault to end in a three-way tie for 20th and finished 21st in the balance beam with 7.450.
Freshman Kat Roberts ended in 20th place in the all-around after scoring an 8.150 in the vault, where she placed 20th, and an 8.025 in the balance beam, where she finished in a tie for 12th.
In the floor exercise, sophomore Shae Donelan was 23rd with a score of 8.050, and sophomore Avery Potter took 28th with a 7.650. Donelan was also tied for 15th in the vault with an 8.225.
Sophomore Madilyn Browne ended up 14th in the uneven bars with a 7.800.
Monona Grove will graduate two seniors: Jenna Schoenfeld and Juli Klee. Both performed primarily on the junior varsity, but coaches Carley Varo and Jane McCurry were impressed with their helpful leadership.
Several underclassmen are expected to have an impact on the 2020-21 squad including juniors Van Veghel and Browne, sophomores Donelan, Potter, Olivia Pax, Morgan Johnson, Shannon McAllister and Marta Rhode, and freshmen Roberts, Jordyn Louis, and Alyssa Renz.
