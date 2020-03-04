The Rev. Heather Hayward will always remember when she became a minister.
“I was ordained the week before Sept. 11,” she said. “My first sermon was right after the attacks. It was an interesting time to start my ministry.”
Hayward is the new minister at New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. She has been there two months, following 18 months of the church being served by an interim pastor.
Hayward said there is a sense of excitement and a feeling the congregation wants to get busy with moving forward.
She said the challenge for New Life Church is like that facing mainstream churches throughout the country.
“Nationally, the story is about the decline in people attending church,” she said. “Millennials are seeking other places to be fed spiritually.”
She said the church has to be less concerned with how many people attend services and how much money is collected; rather, she said churches need to expand their outreach and be involved in their communities.
In 2003, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church moved from its location on the east side of Madison to its current site just west of Cottage Grove. It became known as New Life Church.
“It was a time of reinvigorating what God has called them to do,” Hayward said. “It was important to reach those who were un-churched or de-churched, with a strong focus on hospitality and welcoming.”
Hayward is setting in motion a visioning committee to review what the church should do differently with its hospitality and community involvement now that it has been almost two decades since the move.
“It’s time to reinvigorate again, to retool and refocus,” she said. “God’s on the move whether we are on board or not. It’s not our mission. It’s God’s mission that we get to be a part of. How can we participate in what God’s doing here already? As a church, we need to go outside our walls and bring people into the church.”
Hayward grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and moved Chicago during high school years.
She spent her college and seminary years in the Midwest, with her first calling at a church in La Crosse, where she stayed six years. She was in Middleton the past 12 years.
In both cases, she was an associate pastor, first focusing on youths and families, then on women and children.
“I felt this desire to be a little more involved,” she said. “It (youth ministry) was my first love and what I still love about church. It’s a place where multiple generations get together.”
Coincidentally, she visited New Life Church 12 years ago when she moved to the area. She found herself walking the outdoor labyrinth at the church.
“I thought, ‘What an amazing thing to have this here,’” she said.
Hayward didn’t always want to be a pastor. She relates to the story of Jonah, who disobeyed God.
“I spent a lot of time running away from God’s call,” she said. “I spent a lot of time not listening to God.”
Her bachelor’s degree is in vocal performance, and she had dreams of being an opera singer, a career with relatively few openings.
She joined a church and became involved in the youth ministry.
“The pastor said I should consider going into ministry, but I thought, ‘No, that’s only for really holy people,’” she said. “He and others saw a glimmer of what I could do.”
She started seminary school in 1997.
Hayward adopted her daughter, Emma, in 2010 from Ethiopia, and in 2014, she married her husband, David, who also adopted Emma in 2016. David also has son, Daniel, who is at Michigan State.
New Life holds a traditional Sunday service at 8 a.m. and contemporary services at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Faith formation classes are held Wednesday evenings in place of the traditional Sunday school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.