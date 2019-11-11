Defensive lineman Jacob Sale and defensive back Tyler Dahlhauser were usually easy to find at most games of the Monona Grove High School football season.
The 5-foot-11, 240-pound Sale often penetrated the other team’s offensive line and had the quarterback on the run. Dahlhauser at 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds showed speed and power when making a tackle or defending a pass.
Both Sale and Dahlhauser were selected as the Silver Eagles only representatives on the All-Badger South Conference first team. Eleven other MG players were honored on the second team or honorable mention for offense and defense.
The junior Sale had a number of key games for the Silver Eagles, which ended the 2019 season 4-6 overall but qualified for the postseason with a 4-3 mark in conference. His biggest game came against Oregon, a 21-7 MG victory, when he had eight total tackles, six for loss of yardage and two sacks. He ended the season with 35 total tackles.
Dahlhauser contributed 61 total tackles his sophomore year, including 10 in the Watertown game, and eight against Reedsburg, Milton and Oregon. He also forced a fumble, blocked two field goal attempts and defended two passes.
Two MG players were named to the all-conference second team including senior linebacker Garrett Hanson, who came up with 11 tackles in MG’s 48-27 defeat at Stoughton in the final game of the regular season, and junior defensive back Dylan Matuszak, who made five tackles against Oregon and five more in the Silver Eagles’ 21-6 loss to Waunakee in WIAA Division 2 Level 1 playoff game.
Monona Grove defensive players named honorable mention included senior defensive linemen Nathan Wilcox and Presley Mackesey, and sophomore defensive back Grant Dahlhauser.
The Silver Eagles did not place any players on the all-conference first team offense, but senior wide receiver Kameron Reuter was named to the second team after 22 receptions and three touchdowns.
The honorable mention squad included five Silver Eagles including junior wide receiver Henry Walsh, senior offensive linemen Wilcox, Devin Bilder and Blake Moran, and freshman placekicker Cuinn Larsh.
Linebacker Jacob Crogan of Watertown was named the conference’s defensive player of the year, and quarterback Adam Hobson of Stoughton was selected offensive player of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.