Saturday, Nov. 2
8 a.m. to 3 p.m., annual holiday bazaar, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, 4913 Schofield St., Monona. Bake sale, plants, books, white elephant sale, crafters, lunch.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annual bazaar, cookie walk and luncheon, Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 Highway AB. Cookies sold by the pound all day. Lunch served from 10:30 a.m.to 1 p.m., $7 per person, $4 for children 4-10, free for those 3 and younger.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Madison Herb Fair, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Speakers, vendors, bake sale, free admission. More information at https://madisonherbsociety.org/annual-herb-fair.
Monday, Nov. 4
1-6 p.m., blood drive, Flynn Hall, 116 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. Sponsored by Cottage Grove Lions Club and American Red Cross. For an appointment, call 839-5448 or 800-733-2767. Walk-ins welcome.
6 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meeting, Tully’s II, Monona.
Saturday, Nov. 9
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Sunday, Nov. 10
2-4 p.m., Monona History Club, Monona Public Library, history of Monona Drive businesses. Ann Waidelich, Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society curator, will offer a PowerPoint program on the history of some of the businesses along the Monona side of Monona Drive. Bring you memories and souvenirs and go back in time to recall shopping, dining and having fun along Monona Drive. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
10-11:30 a.m., Monona Area Memory Café, a supportive environment to do an activity, socialize and enjoy a snack, for individuals who experience memory loss and their caregivers, sponsored by Heritage Monona, at Monona Public Library.
Friday, Nov. 15
5-7:30 p.m., fish fry, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Monona, carryout available at 4:30 p.m. Carryout $12 single, $34 bucket. Dine in $13 adults, $6 children 4-12. Beer, wine and soda additional cost.
Saturday, Nov. 16
9-11 a.m., bake sale, Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison. Lefse, baked goods and Scandinavian specialties for sale, knitted and crocheted items available, coffee hour, sponsored by Women of the church at Lake Edge Lutheran
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., holiday toy sale. Free admission, no consignor fee. Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Sponsored by Lil’ Badger Consignment Sale and Monona Parks and Recreation Department.
Monday, Nov. 18
7 p.m., grades 7-8 orchestra concert, Glacial Drumlin School.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
10-11 a.m., senior veterans group to share experiences and spend time with other veterans, Aster Assisted Living (Cottage Grove room), 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. For more information, call Katie Drea at 333-9306.
Saturday, Nov. 23
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dane Handmade craft show, Monona Grove High School, 4400 Monona Drive.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Saturday, Nov. 30
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., art and craft fair; free admission; coffee, doughnuts and lunch for sale by VFW Auxiliary; bake sale and raffles; VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.
