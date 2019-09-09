The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting a death investigation, after a man's body was discovered in the Town of Blooming Grove late Saturday morning.
Dane County sheriff’s deputies were called to a location near railroad tracks on Underdahl Road, at 11:48 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. It was clear to detectives the body had been there for an extended period of time.
The Dane County medical examiner is conducting an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 284-6900.
