TDS official clears up misconcpetions
To the editor,
I am responding to a recent letter submitted regarding the placement of what was described as “TDS towers” in the city of Monona to deliver fiber-optic-based internet, TV and phone services to residents. Allow me to share some information.
First, the correct communications industry term for these small, green enclosures, is pedestal. These are approximately 2 feet tall and 1 foot wide. Pedestals hold above-ground fiber connections while the rest of the network remains out of sight and safe from accidental damage from trees, wind and ice.
Second, TDS leadership has been working closely with city administration and public works departments for months to provide full transparency into the placement of all network equipment. All pedestals are to be located in existing utility easements and corridors, or municipally controlled public rights of way.
Pedestals will not be placed at every address, nor in the front easement of every property. In fact, although TDS Fiber plans to reach nearly 5,000 addresses in Monona, at this time, only about 2.5 percent of residential locations, which includes apartments and duplexes, will see a pedestal in their front public easement.
The visual impact and disruption of TDS’ small pedestals will be minimal; however, the benefits of a fiber network to Monona residents will be many. Not only have fiber connections been shown to increase home values, this gold-standard infrastructure and up to 1 gigabit (1,000 Mbps) internet speed will bring opportunities for business, online learning, remote work – plus allow residents to enjoy streaming, gaming and all of today’s smart-home technology.
To be clear, TDS has taken no shortcuts and has followed all of the city’s standard processes and procedures to utilize and access rights of way. TDS has received no subsidy from the city and, to date, TDS has paid more than $100,000 in routine permitting fees.
All of us at TDS are delighted to be expanding in Monona – a place many employees already call home. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your community, and we look forward to becoming your trusted local service provider.
Benjamin Goth
Vice President, TDS Network Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.