The Cottage Grove Knights of Columbus will sponsor an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 434 N. Main St, Cottage Grove.
The menu will feature pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, Canadian bacon, sausage, applesauce, coffee, orange juice and milk.
The public is welcome. Donations will be accepted, with the proceeds to support Heat for Heroes, which helps veterans alleviate life-threatening energy-related emergencies through energy assistance grants.
