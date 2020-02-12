The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department will host a Bakers Battle fundraiser to benefit the Cottage Grove Optimist Club Snack Pack Program.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, at Drumlin Residences, 107 E. Reynolds St.
Bakers will compete in one of three categories: amateur kids for those 13 and younger, amateur adults and professionals.
Gift cards will be awarded to the winners in each category. Winners will be chosen by the number of votes received from the taste testers.
Bakers should use their imagination to make dazzling, impressive or unusual cupcakes, cookies or pastries at home and bring them to the battle. Bakers are also welcome to bring regular-sized desserts to sell.
If you’re not a baker, you can be a taste tester. Pay $5 per person or $15 per family at the door, and vote for your favorite sweets. Sample as many desserts as you want.
The Cottage Grove Optimist Club Snack Pack Program provides hunger relief to students who don’t always have reliable nutrition over the weekend during the school year.
Bakers can reserve their spot for a 100 percent refundable fee of $25 at bity.ly/CGSIGNUP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.