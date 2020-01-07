Monona alders voted Monday, Jan. 6, to allow officials to gather information and formally request an increase in water rates.
Marc Houtakker, finance director, said that in addition to a rate increase, the city also wants to change how it charges for water. Customers would be billed for gallons of water used, not the cubic units as is the case now. Customers would also be billed monthly instead quarterly.
“The last two are more for customer service,” Houtakker told city council members last month when the resolution was first introduced. “One of the things we hear a lot of times … they like to see monthly billing for budgeting purposes.”
He said it’s easier to understand and visualize gallons as opposed to converting the cubic units to gallons.
Houtakker and other city employees will gather the necessary information and submit it to the Public Service Commission, which will then run its own cost analysis and determine the rate increase. A public hearing would then be held on the proposed rate.
The city budgeted for a meter upgrade in 2020, but PSC may say no to that because the last upgrade was completed in 2014, and PSC officials prefer to see the equipment depreciated first before authorizing new equipment. That would be about a 15-year lifespan. The current equipment installation began in 2009.
“If that happens, it’s going to change the whole analysis on the water rate increase,” Houtakker said.
Infrastructure such as the meters must be paid by user, not part of the general tax bill. The law requires rates be set at a number that will pay for a set percentage of the utility’s annual debt service.
Alder Kathy Thomas noted that because the city has a monopoly on the utility, the state agency must approve the rates to ensure customers are not being unfairly charged.
Alder Nancy Moore asked about the extra cost in postage and processing for monthly billing.
Houtakker said staff is already in the office handling billing any payments each month. Also, the new system would allow for the computerized reading of meters instead of manually reading them, which would be a cost savings. However, if the new meters are not approved by the PSC, the manual reading time will be increased by about one extra day each month.
Houtakker also said quarterly payments can be costly if a leak isn’t noticed or more water than expected is used. Setting up payment plans takes up more time than monthly billing would.
He said the added cost for postage would be about $10,000.
One of the ways the city can save money is to better promote its online billing and payments, including removing the fees charged to those who pay online.
Moore said she wasn’t even aware the city had a paperless billing.
“If we go to this online system, I think we need to get rid of the fees; otherwise, there’s just no incentive to have the online system,” Alder Andrew Kitslaar said. “I mean, that’s why I walk into city hall and pay by check.”
Houtakker said it is typical for community to not charge for online payments from a checking account while charging for the use of credit cards.
