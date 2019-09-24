The Monona History Club, in conjunction with the Blooming Grove Area Historical Society and the Monona Public Library, have announced the schedule of activities for the 2019-20 season.
All programs are held from 2-4 p.m. Sundays at the library, except for the Dec. 8 program.
The schedule is as follows:
– Oct. 13, Monona’s mid-century ranch-style homes. Architect Della Hansmann will talk about mid-century ranch houses, their history and design elements and suggest ways to bring them up to date while keeping their unique character.
– Nov. 10, history of Monona Drive businesses. Ann Waidelich, Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society curator, will offer a PowerPoint program on the history of some of the businesses along the Monona side of Monona Drive. Bring you memories and souvenirs and go back in time to recall shopping, dining and having fun along Monona Drive.
– Dec. 8, Christmas at the historic Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive. Visit and enjoy tours, singing carols around the pump organ, refreshments and a recitation of “The Night Before Christmas.”
– Jan. 12, Sid Boyum: Life is an Illusion. Gretta Wing Miller, a documentary film maker, will present her latest project. Take part a cinematic exploration of the life and times of an Atwood Avenue artist, character and loveable curmudgeon.
– Feb. 9, discovering your family history. Laurie Bessler, Wisconsin Historical Society genealogist, will discuss how to use ancestry.com and familysearch.org.
– March 8, Monona architectural survey. Rick Bernstein, Monona Landmarks Commission, will report on the findings of the Monona architectural survey.
– April 19, Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance videos on the Badger Army Ammunition Plant, “Restoring the Sauk Prairie” and “Historic Apple Trees of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant.”
All programs are free, and registration can be done through the library website, www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
