Stoughton entered its final game of the season against Monona Grove hoping to win a Badger South Conference football title for the first time in better than four decades.
The Vikings got what they wanted Friday Oct. 18, with a 48-27 romp over the Silver Eagles. Monona Grove head coach Brandon Beckwith congratulated Stoughton on winning the league title and said they have an outstanding football team.
“Stoughton’s got some big weapons. They have the best quarterback in the conference. They are a physical football team,” Beckwith said. “We knew that going in, and we knew that we would have our hands full with them.”
Vikings quarterback Adam Hobson used his arm and his legs to peak efficiency against MG’s defense. Stoughton had 516 yards total offense, better than 200 more than the Silver Eagles.
Hobson completed 13-of-20 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns, but Beckwith suggested his two long touchdowns during the game may have deflated the defense.
Monona Grove was within striking distance of Stoughton at halftime and trailed only 21-14. But in the third quarter, MG quarterbacks threw three interceptions and the team lost the ball on a fumble. Those mistakes put the Silver Eagles into a huge hole they couldn’t escape.
“We weren’t there to make plays,” MG’s offensive/defensive lineman Presley Mackesey said. “Our coaches put us in a position to be successful. We just couldn’t execute tonight.”
Stoughton showed its offensive strength on the second play of the game when Hobson hit Nathan Hutcherson with a 62-yard touchdown pass.
The Silver Eagles tied the game with 5:25 remaining in the first quarter as Brady Killerlain topped off a 61-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Stoughton marched the ball downfield again to the Monona Grove 6. When the drive stalled, Hobson came on to attempt a 23-yard field goal. But the Silver Eagles deflected the kick as the quarter came to an end.
Stoughton regained possession early in the second quarter and found itself with a fourth-and-10 play from the MG 31. But Hobson tossed a pass into the end zone where Jack Rilling made a sliding catch to give the Vikings a 14-7 advantage.
The Vikings took a two-touchdown lead with 7:17 left before halftime as Hobson broke free for a 47-yard run.
Monona Grove put itself back in the game six minutes later as quarterback Casey Marron hit Kameron Reuter with a 31-yard pass to make the score 21-14 in favor of the Vikings.
Monona Grove moved the ball to the Stoughton 18 in its first possession of the second half, but an interception killed the drive. Hobson then took off on an 81-yard touchdown run to regain the Vikings two touchdown lead.
The Silver Eagles then fumbled the ball away, opening the door to a 1-yard touchdown run by Quinn Arnott to put Stoughton up 35-14 at the 5:04 mark of the third quarter.
Another MG interception gave Stoughton good field position at its own 49-yard line. A 30-yard run by Hobson put the ball on the MG 4 where Brooks Empey ran it into the end zone for a 42-14 Stoughton lead.
A third MG interception put Stoughton in position for its seventh touchdown of the night as Empey scored again from four yards to raise the lead to 48-14 with 9:47 left in the fourth quarter.
Monona Grove scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes of play. A 15-yard romp by Camron Behnke put the ball on the Stoughton 1-yard line where Fabian Jackson ran it in. Marron’s 11-yard scoring run with 69 seconds remaining made it a 48-27 game.
Marron played quarterback most of the game for MG and completed 12-of-19 passes for 97 yards. Killerlain led the Silver Eagles with 76 yards rushing, while Marron ran for 65.
Behnke, who also played at quarterback in the second half, led the receivers with four catches for 26 yards.
Monona Grove, which opens the WIAA Division 2 playoffs Friday, Oct. 25, as a No. 7 seed, will hit the road to play No. 2 Waunakee with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Warriors, which have an overall record of 8-1, beat MG in the Aug. 23 season opener, 54-6.
