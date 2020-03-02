A proposal to turn an 11,000-square-foot grass and gravel area into an outdoor performance venue could become a reality if enough people are willing to contribute enough money to get it going.
Doundrins Distilling, 300 Progress Drive, has a conditional use permit for an outdoor seating area that would include the construction of a stage, service bar, a pair of permanent bathrooms and playground equipment. The permit was approved by the Cottage Grove Plan Commission and Cottage Grove Village Board.
One of the conditions of the approval is that decibel level be no more than 85 on weekdays and no more than 100 on weekends when measured 10 feet from the stage.
A definitive schedule of music has yet to be created, but it would most often occur on weekends.
Owner Abby Abramovich and the others have created a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the garden.
We want to have a large green space for family and friends to spend time together and bond as a community,” Abramovich said. “There will be a stage, kids play area, lawn games and space for food trucks. To do all this we need to raise some funds and decided to reach out to the community for partnership and support.”
Abramovich said they need to raise at $20,000 by March 15. As of March 1, they had raised about 18 percent of the goal through pledges. The way Kickstarter works is that if the goal is not reached, all pledges are returned, and the distillery will get nothing.
The owners have created three tiers on Kickstarter, each resulting in more construction if the money is pledged.
Tier 1 of $25,000 includes base landscaping, picnic tables, lawn games, a small stage and air conditioning for the indoor tasting room.
Tier 2 of $45,000 includes all the items of the first tier as well as permanent air-conditioned outdoor bathrooms.
The third tier, of $60,000, includes would add an outdoor service bar, a children’s play area and a larger stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.