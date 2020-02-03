Old National Bank, 6501 Monona Drive, will close its doors April 24.
Six branches in Dane County will close that day, as the company reduces its footprint across Wisconsin. Also closing in the county are branches in Middleton, Fitchburg, Oregon, Waunakee and Stoughton.
After acquiring Anchor BanCorp Wisconsin Inc. in 2016, Indiana-based Old National Bancorp, parent of Old National Bank, announced it will close some of its brick-and-mortar branches in the Midwest, including 10 in Wisconsin.
Bank officials cited a growing number of customers shifting toward digital banking as a reason for the closures.
“Many of the facilities to be consolidated are in smaller markets, several of which were added in recent years through partnership activity,” according to a bank statement. “By state, these consolidations include 10 banking centers in both Wisconsin and Indiana, five in Michigan, four in Minnesota and two in Kentucky.”
The branch at 216 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, will remain open.
