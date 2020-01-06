The Dane County Library Services Bookmobile stops in Cottage Grove every Wednesday, offering an assortment of material for patrons.
The Bookmobile is at Dublin Park from 2-4 p.m. and at Piggly Wiggly from 5-8 p.m.
Patrons can find fiction and nonfiction materials for adults and children, including books, paperbacks, magazines, large-print, DVDs, music and audiobook CDs.
A valid library card is necessary to borrow items on the Bookmobile. A library card issued by any library in the South Central Library System, including all the libraries in Dane County, is honored. Applications for a card can also be filled out at the Bookmobile.
Patrons can visit the Bookmobile and browse the selections. Requests for materials not available on the Bookmobile may be made through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
