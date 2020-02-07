Kristie Schilling, candidate for Monona City Council, will hold a candidate social and campaign kickoff from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Snicks Sportsmans Bar, 4605 Monona Drive.
Pizza from Salvatore’s Tomato Pies will be provided, and drinks will be available for purchase. Schilling’s campaign treasurer is Patrick DePula, Monona resident and owner of Salvatore’s.
Schilling would like to hear what residents think the city is doing right, what could be better and what challenges they face living in Monona. The top three priorities for Schilling’s campaign include enhanced communication and public engagement, fiscal prudence and creative housing.
“I have dedicated countless hours to serving Monona, its businesses, and residents while serving as the CEO of the Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) for the past five years,” Schilling said. “I’ve volunteered on numerous committees, I spearheaded a Tourism Task Force with the Department of Tourism, created an Earth Day Cleanup, started an advocacy committee for the business community and developed a program addressing mass shootings. I bring a high level of experience in managing small organizations and adhering to tight budgets. I want to continue my work in Monona by helping our city plan for the future.”
To learn more or to register for the event, visit Schilling’s website at VoteMonona.com or send an email to info@votemonona.com.
