Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by attending the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department’s fourth annual corned beef and cabbage lunch Saturday, March 14.
The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire station, 4030 Highway N.
Tickets will be $15 for adults and $5 for children younger than 10. Children can receive either a child-size portion of the meal or a hot dog and chips.
The lunch also provides a chance to meet the local firefighters and view the trucks and other equipment. Children can test their firefighting skills, weather permitting.
Proceeds from all events will benefit the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
