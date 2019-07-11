City and business leaders gathered late last month to welcome CBD Specialists to Monona.
The Monona East Side Business Alliance recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for the business located at 4507 Monona Drive, Suite B. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
CBD Specialists is a family owned and operated company based in the Midwest. Products offered include tinctures, vape pens, e-liquids, gummies, protein bars, drink mixes, popcorn, honey, pixie sticks, coffee and more.
Manager Lennette VanDari specializes in online marketing, design and layout, and anxiety management. Born and raised throughout southern Wisconsin, he is a graduate of Edgewood College.
Also on staff is Jessica Paul, who specializes in product placement and communication, and is an herbal expert. She is a native of Portage.
Travis Randall, from just north of Madison, specializes in back shop merchandise, samples and trials, and pain reduction.
Finally, CalleyMae Flanagan, another Portage native, spent the past few years in the cannabis industry with her husband in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Her specializations include serving as a wellness consultant, inventory and home health remedies.
For more information, call 283-9188 or visit www.cbd-specialists.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.