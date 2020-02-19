Monona Grove School Board member Susan Fox is seeking re-election to the MG School Board.
Fox cites her longstanding commitment to supporting the high quality of teaching and learning in the district and her desire to continue participation in the ongoing targeted equity work. Districtwide professional development has brought a more intentional focus on strategies to increase diversity among teaching staff in the hiring process and to close the opportunity gap while raising the level of engagement and achievement for all students.
Fox believes her history and experience with the district community over many years as an involved parent of three MG graduates, middle school teacher, taxpayer and community volunteer enhance her ability to understand the increasingly varied needs of students and staff as well as barriers to achievement, and to consider many sides of various issues.
A commitment to and advocacy for the health of Wisconsin public schools is reflected in her active participation in the Wisconsin Public Education Network.
Her belief in the need for continuous improvement drives her ongoing active participation in the professional development seminars provided by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards in the areas of teaching and learning, policy, law and governance, and she has served a two-year appointment to the state WASB Policy and Resolutions Committee as well as on two Department of Public Instruction workgroups. This work led to her receipt of the highest-level service recognition award given by the WASB.
Currently the board’s personnel chairwoman and legislative liaison, in her 12 years on the board, Fox has served in many roles, including as board president for six years.
Accomplishments by the board during her time of service, many with her direct involvement, include development of employee handbooks, a new staff retirement plan, changes to health insurance benefits, all with staff input; a complete policy manual overhaul; support for the implementation of a collaborative process for the development of the 2016-20 district strategic plan; a long-range facility needs study; significant budget cuts before obtaining community approval to increase operating funds critical to the health of the district; and obtaining community approval to build a new elementary school and complete overdue maintenance and upgrades to existing buildings.
Community members may contact Fox at fox4mgschools@gmail.com.
