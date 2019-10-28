Monona police are investigating a report of a gunshot in the 3700 block of Monona Drive over the weekend.
At about 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, a caller reported hearing a single shot and the sound of a vehicle accelerating away from the area. Other persons in the area reported hearing what they believed to be a single gunshot.
Police said there are no reports of injuries or property damage, and there was no active disturbance located upon the officer’s arrival.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or text “MONONA” followed by the information to 847411 (TIP411).
