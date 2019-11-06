Long-awaited replacement air tanks for the Monona Fire Department will soon be ordered following a vote by the Monona City Council on Monday, Nov. 4.
Fire Chief Scott Sullivan said the 53 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) tanks are needed to replace the current cylinders that are at the end of their lifespan.
“The lifespan on the current bottles that we have are 15 years,” he said. “They’ve exceeded their life so we need to replace them immediately.”
The tanks will cost $57,346.
Originally, the city allocated $20,000 for the tanks in its 2019 capital budget, with the hope that Sullivan’s grant application through the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program would cover the remaining costs. However, that grant was not received.
Last year, alders agreed that if the grant money did not come through, the city would cover the remaining costs through the city’s fund balance.
This week, alders agreed to fund the difference from funds not spent on HVAC repairs. The city will reallocate the $37,346 from the HVAC repairs budget, and additional funds for HVAC repairs be borrowed in 2020.
The city was planning on using $50,000 of the savings from the 2019 HAVC project to reduce the 2020 capital borrowing.
