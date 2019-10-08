New Life Church will host its annual Field of Screams event Saturday, Oct. 19.
From 4-5:30 p.m., enjoy trunk-or-treat and the Field of Dreams, which includes treats for small children and a not-so-scary walk on the trail.
The serious scare factor comes out on the haunted trial from 7-9 p.m.
There is free admission to the haunted walks and trunk-or-treat.
Sandwiches, beverages and snacks will be available to purchase. Proceeds from food sales benefit the church youth mission trip.
The church is located at 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.
