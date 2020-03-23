His teammates and coaches affectionately call him Gilby, but by the end of the 2019-20 season, everyone knew the full name of Monona Grove High School boys hockey senior goalie Andrew Gilbertson.
The 5-foot-6, 131-pound hard-working backstop had some rough nights for the 5-17-2 Silver Eagles. He faced 1,105 shots in 1,230 minutes in net and allowed better than five goals per game. Despite facing nearly one shot for each minute between the pipes, Gilbertson ended with a .890 save percentage, and even recorded two shutouts: a 15-0 whipping of Kenosha and 6-0 win over Milton.
Gilbertson’s heroic efforts have earned him a spot on the All-Badger South Conference second team.
He had 13 games with 40 or more saves, including 69 in a 2-2 tie against West Salem during last December’s Culver’s Cup. Gilbertson silenced 52-of-55 shots in a 4-2 loss to Madison Memorial and stopped 49-of-52 shots in a 3-3 tie against Cedarburg.
The goalie was also at the top of his game in MG’s five victories, including 36 saves in a 3-1 win over Stoughton and 43 saves in a 4-1 win over Oshkosh.
Gilbertson played better than 3,200 career minutes in goal and was a three-year starter. His career save percentage was .865.
Silver Eagles senior Sebastian Karns-Bingham was chosen to the all-conference honorable mention team after leading the team in scoring with 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points. Karns-Bingham had three goals against Kenosha and scored twice in three other contests. He ended his high school hockey playing career with 36 goals and 25 assists for 61 points.
The All-Badger South Conference first team included three members of the Madison Edgewood squad: Cody Menzel, Aidan Lenz and Nathan Walker; and two from McFarland: Grant Newcomer and Simeon Pommerening. Menzel and Newcomer were selected unanimously.
