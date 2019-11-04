All year, Monona Grove High School girls swimming coach Kelly Pastika has talked about the iron will of freshman swimmer Morgan Heilman and her constant desire to do better at each meet.
Heilman didn’t finish first in any of the 11 events of the Nov. 2 Badger South Conference meet, but she made her presence known in several races. The Silver Eagles ended seventh in the league tournament with Madison Edgewood taking first and McFarland second.
As for Heilman, she took fourth place in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:21.33. Bailey Ratzburg of Milton was first with a time of 2:10.87 with Anna TeDuits of Madison Edgewood second and Sam Vega of Madison Edgewood third.
Heilman had another fourth-place finish in the 100-backstroke as her time of 1:01.39 was better than four seconds slower than race winner, Danielle Cramer of Milton. TeDuits was second, and McFarland’s Mara Freeman was third.
Other swimmers for the Silver Eagles came up with good finishes as junior Brianna Back nabbed fifth place in the 200-freestyle with a time of 2:04.01. Madison Edgewood’s Dee Dee Walker won the race in 1:55.45, followed by her teammate Izzy Enz in second, Stoughton’s Sofia Bormett in third and Milton’s Elanor Parker in fourth.
Monona Grove’s 200-freestyle relay team also took fifth place as seniors Mary O’Malley and Sarah Townsend, Heilman and Back completed the race in 1:46.45. Madison Edgewood took first in 1:38.31, followed by Stoughton, McFarland and Oregon, respectively.
In other races, Back was seventh in the 100-freestyle, and freshman Emma Lippiatt was sixth and O’Malley ninth in the 100-breaststroke.
Conference champion Madison Edgewood won seven events and ended with 522 team points, McFarland was second with 406, and Milton took first place four times and had 290.5 points. Monona Grove had 196 points, just a half-point behind sixth-place Oregon.
