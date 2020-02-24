A hybrid Ford Fusion used by police administration is averaging 70 miles per gallon, and while Police Chief Walter Ostrenga expects improved efficiency from the department’s new hybrid SUV, the miles per gallon won’t reach anywhere close to that.
“A conventional squad averages around 8-9 mpg with all the idle time,” he said. “We’re hoping this car will be in the 20 mpg range but have not had it long enough to determine mileage.”
The 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid SUV Pursuit vehicle went into service around the beginning of February but was damaged in an accident and is out of service while repairs are made.
Ostrenga said the SUV was ordered in March 2019 but was not delivered until December. After that, it had to be painted and outfitted with the standard police equipment, which took another month or so.
The SUV was purchased for $39,485.
As for the other police department hybrid, the 2019 Ford Fusion hybrid electric car went into service, replacing a Toyota Camry on July 31, 2019. The Camry is now used by city hall staff.
“Purchased in 2019 for $30,117, the first 22 miles is purely electric, then it switches to gas/hybrid power,” the chief said about the Ford Fusion. “This car has averaged between 70 and 80 mpg.”
A couple years ago, city officials agreed to consider hybrid vehicles when purchasing new vehicles for various departments. It’s part of the city’s sustainability efforts and goal of reducing its carbon footprint.
“There are two or three things that make up the holy grail to get clean energy, and one of those is vehicles,” Alder Nancy Moore said. “They contributed dramatically to the carbon that we need to shut down.”
Hybrids and electric vehicles are also part of the parks and recreation department fleet.
“We will consider it to the extent that they are available on the market,” Moore said. “For public works vehicles, they haven’t created hybrids that meet our needs at a price point that is reasonable.”
She said some of the biggest advantages can be seen with police vehicles.
“Their footprint is particularly damning, because they spend an awful lot of time in idle,” Moore said.
Idling increases the cost of fuel as more is consumed, maintenance as the engine is running more, and the carbon output that is damaging to the environment, she said.
Ostrenga said police idle their vehicles for a few reasons when on patrol or responding to calls. First, if officers have to leave a scene for an emergency, there is no time wasted on starting the vehicle. Second, starting up the vehicle also means rebooting the computer inside, which can take several minutes each time the car is shut off.
“It’s easier to leave the car running, particularly when it’s really cold or really hot outside,” Ostrenga said.
The police department’s former Camry and former Honda Element won a pair of awards at the 2009 Police Fleet Expo. The Camry won an Excellence award as a hybrid electric patrol vehicle, and the Element won an Excellence award as an alternate police vehicle.
“The Element was so cute nobody wanted to drive it,” Ostrenga said of the car that became known as the Bunny Element. “I will say the car never got stuck in the snow, like the Crown Victorias used to.”
The cost of a hybrid vehicle is more than a traditional gas-powered vehicle, but Moore said the city can save money over time by reducing fuel and maintenance costs.
And, technology is making inroads into affordable vehicles for other departments like public works.
Moore cited as an example the bucket truck for reaching high places. Right now, the bucket is powered by the engine, which means the engine must idle the entire time the bucket is used. That, too, is changing.
“Technology now allows them to get a big enough battery into the bucket portion,” Moore said. “When they want to use the bucket, they can shut off the engine and just use the battery to power the bucket.”
She said city officials are waiting to see if the price drop will make it more affordable for the city. Regardless of where the prices are today, they will decrease in the next few years, she said.
“By 2025, there will be more than 200 electric vehicles in the United States,” Moore said. “It’s happening fast.”
