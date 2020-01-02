The cost for a single season pass at the Monona Community Pool will increase a few bucks in 2020, from $65 to $68. But, if you and 49 of your closest friends want to rent the pool for two hours, be prepared to hand over much more, as that cost is climbing from $115 in 2019 to $300 to 2020.
And if you want the exclusive use of a city park, that fee will jump from $100 to $500 for a city resident and $575 for a non-resident.
And while you can still bring your own equipment and skate for free on the lagoon at Winnequah Park, skating at the city’s new rink in Grand Crossing Park will cost you $5.
Rest assured, though, there are reasons behind the bigger increases.
Jake Anderson, parks and recreation director, said the exclusive use of park fee is only used once a year, and that’s by the Monona Community Festival for the Fourth of July events.
“It’s very limited use but gives them complete access to the entire park,” Anderson said. “You need approval from the parks board as a special use. The exclusive use of park allows the festival to control vendors and food carts, so someone else can’t come in and set up during the event.”
As for the pool rental, the fee is based on the number of people at the event. Up until now, there were six categories for attendance; now there are four.
“A lot of this has to do with how we staff for pool rentals,” Anderson said. “Whether we have 20 people or 100, we still need the same number of lifeguards. In the past, we could have gotten away with only having three, but now we need five, so the costs help us recoup those expenses.”
As for renting shelters at the parks, there used to be different fee for weekdays rentals and a higher fee for weekend rentals. Now, there is just one fee, regardless of when the shelter is rented.
“There weren’t a lot of weekday rentals, and part of that reason is because we found that a lot of the shelters were used for parks and rec programs,” Anderson said. “For example, when the soccer program is going on at Fireman’s Park, we use the bathrooms and shelter ourselves, and it’s not available to rent.”
As an example, the Oneida Park shelter, Winnequah Park gazebo, Schaefer Park shelter and Schluter Park gazebo used to be available to residents for $60 Monday through Thursday and $100 Friday through Sunday. Non-residents paid $100 and $115, respectively. Today’s rates are $100 any day for residents and $175 for non-residents.
Anderson said the shelters, when not reserved, are still available for free on a first come, first serve basis.
Recent weather fluctuations have not permitted the parks and rec department to create the ice rink on the lagoon.
“We really want to see 4 inches of ice all around first,” he said. “We just haven’t had that, and that’s one of the driving forces behind the refrigerated rink (at Grand Crossing Park).”
The rink also provides skate rentals and a concession stand.
Finally, the rink can be rented for a two-hour private ice time for $625.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.