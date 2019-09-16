Fill the boot
Monona firefighter Hance Anderson celebrated his birthday last year by collecting funds in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association through the annual Fill the Boot campaign. Firefighters will set up their annual campaign at Monona Drive and Broadway on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Monona firefighters will be out asking residents to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association through the annual Fill the Boot campaign Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21.

From 3-6 p.m. Friday and from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters will be at Monona Drive and Broadway, asking drivers, pedestrians and bikers to fill their boots with funds.

Last year, local firefighters raised about $11,000 for the MDA, and the goal this year is to hit $12,000.

The International Association of Fire Fighters has partnered with the MDA for more than 60 years.

