Monona firefighters will be out asking residents to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association through the annual Fill the Boot campaign Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21.
From 3-6 p.m. Friday and from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters will be at Monona Drive and Broadway, asking drivers, pedestrians and bikers to fill their boots with funds.
Last year, local firefighters raised about $11,000 for the MDA, and the goal this year is to hit $12,000.
The International Association of Fire Fighters has partnered with the MDA for more than 60 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.