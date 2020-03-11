A permit fee for neighbors wanting to throw a block party will increase from $10 to $25 following a vote March 2 by the Monona City Council.
Alder Nancy Moore said the increase still won’t cover the city’s administrative costs associated with the permit, but that’s not necessarily the point. She said some people perceive the value of something as less than it should be if the costs are minimal.
To have a block party, 75 percent of the households on the affected street have to sign a form acknowledging their support of the event. Prior to the city approving the new block party permit, residents applied using a street use permit, which required the 75 percent threshold.
Some alders suggested dropping the requirement to 51 percent, a simple majority. Alder Andrew Kitslaar pointed out that some streets may very few houses on them, so even one or two households opposed to the block party could put a damper on it for the entire neighborhood.
Alders agreed to an amendment that will allow the city administrator to use his or her judgement in case of special circumstances.
Block parties cannot be held on arterial streets or collector streets.
Arterial streets include Monona Drive and Broadway.
Collector streets include Bridge Road, Copps Avenue, West Dean Avenue, Femrite Drive, Frost Woods Road, Industrial Drive, Midmoor Road, Nichols Road, Owen Road, Panther Trail, Tompkins Drive and Winnequah Road.
There were 16 block party requests in 2019, 12 in 2018, seven in 2017, eight in 2016, six in 2015 and five in 2014.
