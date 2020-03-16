It’s been more than three years since junior Peighton Nelson first stepped on the basketball court for Monona Grove High School girls basketball coach Tyler Kuehl, and all she has done is get better every season.
While not a big scorer, Nelson has evolved to an excellent floor leader as the team’s point guard. She led the 2019-20 Silver Eagles with nearly three assists and better than two steals per game.
Nelson’s performance has earned her a spot on the All-Badger South Conference first team. The 5-foot-9 sparkplug averaged 9.4 points per game and pulled down 3.3 points to help the Silver Eagles with an overall record of 14-10 and 8-6 in the Badger South.
Nelson was the only MG player chosen to the first team. She was joined by nine other athletes including Oregon senior Liz Uhl, who was named conference player of the year with 14.8 points per game to lead the Panthers to the conference crown with a record of 13-1. Uhl was a unanimous pick along with 6-foot-1 Watertown junior Teya Maas, who scored 15.7 points per game and pulled down 9.6 rebounds.
Monroe junior Megan Benzschawel and her teammate, Grace Tostrud, also achieved first team honors. Both 6-footers, Benzschawel led the conference with 17.3 points per game while Tostrud scored 12.7 points per contest.
Other Badger South Conference first teamers included Baluck Deang and Sarah Lazar of Madison Edgewood, Milton senior Abbie Campion, Oregon senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf and Stoughton sophomore Ava Loftus.
Monona Grove had two players named to the all-conference honorable mention team. Six-foot senior Seanna Curran, who recently signed a letter of intent to play women’s college basketball at UW-Oshkosh, averaged 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Curran tallied 24 points as Monona Grove topped Milton 85-63 on Dec. 19.
Senior point guard Jenny Gorton joined Curran on the honorable mention team after leading MG with 9.5 points per game. Gorton led MG with 44 3-point baskets and scored a season-high 29 on Feb. 7 in an 84-70 win over Monroe.
