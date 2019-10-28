To the editor,
I was recently reminded of Thomas Jefferson’s admonition that, in order for us Americans to retain our otherwise fragile democracy, our electorate must be well-informed. Which, in his time, must have sounded both reasonable and quite doable, for the voters then were of the leisure class: land-holding, well-educated, white gents of ripe years. A homogeneous grouping, to say the least.
But, with the democratization of our country, and in keeping with adherence to our proclaimed national values, there came to be a welcomed heterogeneity of our voting block, now measured to a comparative fare-thee-well.
Then, too, I was reminded of a time of yore (circa 1963), when I sat in a classroom with other boring, white, rather well-educated, if not land-holding, classmates of ripening years. Again, homogeneous! In fact, extremely so, because we also had two other things in common: we thought that we were prepared for that class, and we weren’t. An upper-division physics class wherein, on one occasion, our learned professor took pity on us, giving an odd assignment: “For next time, I want you to think!”
Now, putting those two bits of prologue together, perhaps the reason for President Trump’s popularity in some circles becomes apparent. The vast majority of today’s voters simply don’t have much time to think. And “the world is too much with (them),” to paraphrase Wordsworth. These are busy, hard-working people, who, in their off-hours, need to be entertained, not edified. Quite understandable. Certainly, not their fault.
So, when Mr. Trump assures his audiences that he’s on their side – by raising the bar on federal death-tax assessments, applicable only to a “death” transfer of from a minimum of $5.5 million to single heirs, and $11 million to couples -- now changed under his direction to $11 million and $22 million, respectively – well, that’s all the throng needs to know. In fact, it actually doesn’t even need to know that much, because the numbers that I’ve just cited aren’t provided. Of course not.
And consider what has happened in the aftermath of Mr. Trump’s recent pullout of American troops from Syria. Well, I’ll have our stable-leader/genius president tell you himself: “The Syrians are happy, the Russians are happy, the Americans are happy, and the Kurds are happy!” (Especially the Kurds, who are downright overjoyed!) Lots of happy people over there.
Here, too, because Benito Mussolini understood how those of Trump’s ilk work a crowd: “When a chicken is plucked one feather at a time, no one notices.” So, neither does an ill-informed electorate.
Dick Behling
Cottage Grove
