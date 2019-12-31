Taken mostly from the front pages, following are some key stories and developments in Cottage Grove in 2019.
January
– There were six candidates seeking three spots on the Cottage Grove Village Board and two seeking the open spot as municipal judge in the Town of Cottage Grove.
Incumbent Trustees James Elmore, Jeffrey Lennberg and Jon Russell were joined by Sarah Valencia, Heidi Murphy and former Trustee Alexander Jushchyshyn.
The two candidates for the judgeship were Sheryl K. Albers-Anders and April Hammond-Archibald.
February
– Six weeks after assuming the helm of Deer-Grove EMS, Chief Eric Lang said he’s settling into the job and looking forward to two new initiatives the department hopes to roll out soon. Those include a program to help care for and study dementia patients and a community EMS program that would do home wellness checks on recently released hospital patients.
Lang previously spent 15 years as a full-time paramedic in Sun Prairie and joined Deer-Grove EMS part-time last spring.
March
– The long-anticipated opening of Summit Credit Union’s corporate headquarters at 1709 Landmark Drive in Cottage Grove is just days away.
“Summit Credit Union’s decision to locate their headquarters in the village of Cottage Grove is a complete game-changer for the village’s economy,” Village Administrator Matt Giese said. “The project itself is, by far, the largest economic development project in the village’s history. We will not know the final value of the project until it is assessed on Jan. 1, 2020, but most expect the property to be valued between $30 million and $40 million.”
– The village board pulled the permits to halt the installation of fiber optic cables by TDS after dozens of residents complained.
One of the most common complaints shared by the residents was the utility pedestal being placed in the front yards as opposed to the back yard near the other utilities. Additionally, yards were disturbed during the installation, and there was no communication from TDS or the village as to when the work was being completed.
The permits were reinstated a few months later.
April
– Challenger Sarah Valencia led all candidates with 784 votes, followed by challenger Heidi Murphy with 770 and incumbent Jeff Lenberg with 693 for the trustee positions on the Cottage Grove Village Board.
April Hammond-Archibald will be the new municipal judge in the Town of Cottage Grove after defeating Sheryl Albers-Anders 448-404.
May
The village of Cottage Grove grew by more than 100 acres after trustees agreed to a pair of petitions to annex land north and west of the village.
About 41 acres along Buss Road in the Town of Cottage Grove was requested by the Monona Grove School District to become part of the village. The site, north and west of Glacial Drumlin School, will be used for a new elementary school and playing fields.
Cottage Grove Business Development (Greywolf Partners) requested annexation of about 63 acres northwest of Highways N and TT, formerly known as the Duschack property, from the Town of Sun Prairie.
June
– Village officials agreed to allow the Miracle League of Dane County to build and maintain a field at Bakken Park. Bill Schultz, the league’s local executive director, hopes to have the diamond ready for play in the spring of 2021.
“The field has a rubberized, synthetic surface that enables disabled children with wheelchairs, walkers or an inability to walk easily to experience the game of baseball – hitting a ball, fielding and throwing, running the bases, and scoring a run,” Schultz said.
– Reconstruction begins on Cottage Grove Road, from Crawford Drive to Sandpiper Trail. The project lasted the entire summer between school years.
July
– Cottage Grove village trustees agreed with the recommendation of the plan commission and approved the preliminary plat for the Shady Grove subdivision.
The preliminary plat covers only the 56 single-family homes in the subdivision that rests on the south side of Cottage Grove Road at Buss Road. Plans for the duplexes, fourplexes and multifamily building are not being forwarded now.
August
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department unveiled the first drawings of the layout at Bakken Park that will include a shelter and splash pad, as well as the Miracle Field that will be built and maintained by Miracle League of Dane County.
The shelter includes restrooms, a concession stand, a mechanical area and picnic tables under the shelter. The concrete flooring extends beyond the roof and has more picnic tables on it. Like most shelters, it would have a cathedral ceiling, and to add more light, skylights will be part of the design.
September
– It’s been a decade in the making, but Madison United Rugby is inching closer to building a clubhouse at their fields at 513 Clark St., adjacent to Bakken Park.
A 7,930-square-foot building will be built between the two rugby fields.
The clubhouse will be used for concessions, locker rooms and space for club events. Bleachers will be located on each side, facing the respective fields.
October
Tom Viken, who serves as building inspector in Cottage Grove and several other area communities, is resigning from his village positon near the end of 2019.
Viken’s resignation was accepted by the Cottage Grove Village Board on Monday, Oct. 7.
Viken’s positon with the village included the roles of building inspector, electrical inspector, plumbing inspector, HVAC inspector and erosion control officer.
His resignation will be effective Dec. 22.
November
– The Cottage Grove Village Board voted to create a library planning committee to investigate whether the village should consider building a public library.
The committee will research the projected costs as well as gather resident feedback.
Costs to be investigated include a building, collections, furnishings, staffing levels and annual operating costs.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) must also certify a letter of intent before any plans could proceed.
After the committee completes its work and the DPI letter is received, the village board would determine whether to move forward with the creation of a library board.
Residents pay about $255,000 per year to other communities and the Bookmobile usage as part of Dane County property taxes.
December
After co-owner Ed Knaption died from prostate cancer in November, the decision to close America’s Best Flowers was announced in December.
“Unfortunately, even with a good fiscal year to date, the hurdles that Carol (Knapton) would face since Ed’s passing were just too great to carry the business on herself,” said Michele Westphal, marketing manager.
For months, there were plans to sell the business and property and transition it to a hemp-growing operation. Those plans have since fallen apart.
